Police: Man shot, injured in Alexandria

No possible motive in the shooting has been released.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about Alexandria Police Department's service changes.

A man was injured in an Alexandria shooting Thursday evening, according to police, sparking an investigation.

Alexandria Police responded around 9 p.m. to North Patrick Street, nearby Madison Street, after receiving a service call about shots fired in the area.

According to police, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim in the case has not been identified. Police say there has been no arrest made.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The police department is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact APD Detective Stephen Riley via phone at 703-746-6225, email at Stephen.Riley@alexandriava.gov, or call their non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.

Tips can remain anonymous.