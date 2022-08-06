Man shoots roommate in Fairfax County, police say

The suspect is in custody. The case remains under investigation.

VIENNA, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in June of 2022.

A man is in custody after shooting his roommate in Vienna, Virginia, Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfax County Police.

Officers received a call for a report of a shooting at the 8400 Block of Wesleyan Street in Vienna, Virginia.

The shooting occurred inside the home, the Fairfax County Police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information, or details about a possible motive.

The suspect is in custody. The case remains under investigation.