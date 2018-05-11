WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Prince William County Police said a suspect is in custody after being shot by an officer on Sunday night.
The shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m in the 1100 block of Laurel Street in Woodbridge.
Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said they received a call for gunshots in the area.
When they arrived to the scene, the suspect was firing shots in the neighborhood before firing shots at officers.
Chief Barnard said police fired back at the suspect before he was ultimately shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials said no officers were injured during this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
