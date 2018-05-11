WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Prince William County Police said a suspect is in custody after being shot by an officer on Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m in the 1100 block of Laurel Street in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said they received a call for gunshots in the area.

When they arrived to the scene, the suspect was firing shots in the neighborhood before firing shots at officers.

Update: told suspect is in his late 20s. Not clear if rifle legally owned. Told police responded to the call of shots fired - homes shot at - when the suspect then shot at responding police. No neighbors or police injured. 2 officers returned fire. Suspect in hospital @wusa9 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) November 5, 2018

Chief Barnard said police fired back at the suspect before he was ultimately shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The @PWCPolice Chief says his officers never even got to talk to the person before shots were fired at them. Multiple bullet holes found on police cruiser. At one point, Chief Barnard says the suspect may have been on his roof. Suspect lives here @wusa9 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) November 5, 2018

Officials said no officers were injured during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

