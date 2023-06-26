Police: Man arrested for string of indecent exposures in Woodbridge

James Alexander Castell has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of assault & battery.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a string of reported indecent exposure incidents in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, James Alexander Castell has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of assault & battery.

The first incident was reported to police on June 18. Officers were called to Palm Beach Tan at Dillingham Square just before 1:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they learned a man had entered the business and sat down in the waiting room, claiming to be waiting on someone else to arrive. At one point, an employee asked the man to leave and he exposed himself.

The employee walked out of the business and the man followed, walking off in another direction when the employee said she was calling the police.

Two days later, police were called to the 12200 block of Cotton Mill Drive just after 9 a.m. for another indecent exposure report.

A 33-year-old woman told officers a strange man exposed himself to her while making inappropriate gestures at a playground in the area. The woman left and called police.

On June 25, officers were called to the 3400 block of Flint Hill Place shortly before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, said the man ran after she threatened to call the police. Officers searched the area and detained Castell without incident.

While investigating, detectives discovered Castell was also reportedly responsible for all three indecent exposure reports. Further investigation revealed he is also accused of an assault that was reported near Prince William Pkwy and Hoffman Dr. on June 19. During that incident, Castell allegedly touched a 44-year-old woman while they were both walking.

Castell was arrested and is currently being held without bond.