Police: Man arrested for raping young girl after giving her drugs

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he raped a young girl after giving her drugs.
According to the Prince William County Police Department's Special Victims Bureau, detectives began investigating after a sexual assault was reported at a home in the 13200 block of Nassau Drive in Woodbridge on Feb. 17.
When officers arrived, they learned a girl under the age of 18 went to a house between June and October 2022 where 35-year-old Balmore Alexander Ortiz Guardado's sexually assaulted her after giving her illegal narcotics.
Detectives later arrested Ortiz Guardado on March 7. He was already incarcerated on another matter at the time.
Ortiz Guardado is charged with rape and the distribution of narcotics to a minor.
