Police investigate Northern Virginia jewelry store burglary

Officials said the burlary happened at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market St.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at a Northern Virginia jewelry store.

Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a burglary at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market Street. Police found that an unknown suspect, or suspects, broke the jewelry store's plate glass entry door and took property from the store. Officials said the amount of property that was stolen is still unknown.

Officials are urging business owners to take precautions with security. Officials are recommending that businesses should leave interior lights on, leave empty cash drawers open while the business is closed, install motion-activated lighting, install security cameras and install audible alarms.

This case is still under investigation. Officials have not provided any additional details about this incident. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective C. Hill at 703-771-4500 or at chill@leesburgva.gov. Those that wish to remain anonymous can call 703-443-8477 or send a text message to 274637.

