Police: Investigation into racist attack on FCPS student found claims unfounded

A Fairfax student said she was the victim of a hate crime and was involved in a fight that had her hijab dislodged. Police say they found no hate crime evidence.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: In light of developments with this story, WUSA9 has made the decision to remove the student's name and likeness from the story since she is a minor.

A statement on Saturday from the City of Fairfax Police Department says a Fairfax High School student who claimed she was the victim of a hate crime and had her hijab pulled off gave differing accounts of the story and the claim was found to be unfounded.

On Saturday, City of Fairfax Police said that no evidence of a hate crime was uncovered in their investigation into the altercation. Originally, a student claimed that she was thrown across a room and had her hijab taken off of her while inside the school.

Police said the student confirmed that no racial comments were used during the altercation.

Police are still investigating the physical altercation, which is said to have dislodged the student's hijab, exposing her hair, according to the student's statement to police.

#Breaking Fairfax city police update about student who claimed her hijab was ripped off. Saying there were no racial comments made by either student...the female student admitted that no racial slurs were used. @wusa9 coverage @KolbieReportshttps://t.co/WCGkO8caqV pic.twitter.com/MG4AUyeBfy — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) December 18, 2021

On Thursday, police responded to the school after a medic call was made for breathing complications. They said that no one at the time told the SRO any kind of assault had occurred. The spokesperson said the department's criminal division was actively investigating what happened.

In a letter sent Thursday to Fairfax High School families, Fairfax High School Acting Principal Maureen Keck said an investigation was also being conducted by the district.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that all people are treated with dignity and humanity in our schools as well as foster an open, respectful, and inclusive learning environment for all students. We have much work to do and will continue to strive to promote a school community where all students feel respected, safe, and included," Keck said in the letter.

Several hundred Fairfax High School students walked out of class Thursday in protest to show support for the student who claimed to be maligned. In one day, more than 6,000 people signed a change.org petition that urged the school district to take action for what they perceived to be an injustice against the student.