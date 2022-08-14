Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say

Police have a vague description of the suspect but believe he is a Hispanic teenager with black curly hair.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night.

Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported stabbing.

Once on the scene, police said they found a man suffering from stab wounds following a verbal dispute. Police say he was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, but the status of his conditions was changed to non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

