Police investigate shooting in Loudoun Co.

x
Virginia

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a person injured Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home. However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, officials add.

Residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence while officials investigate. Eastbound West Church Road near Southbound West Holly Avenue is currently closed as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.

Officers are advising the public to avoid the area and follow law enforcement directions.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as more information becomes available.

