Police investigate home invasion, assault in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Chantilly.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had broken into the home and assaulted a woman. It is unclear if the man and woman knew each other before the assault.

Police describe the suspect as a man who is 5-foot-10, weighs around 190 pounds and is around 35 years old with medium-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, a light blue hospital-style mask and sneakers.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or text "FCCS" to 847411.