2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.

The injuries for both the man and the woman are non-life threatening. The man was transported to an area hospital before police arrived at the scene and the woman was flown to a hospital.

Officials said that the man and the woman know each other and that the suspect in this incident is in custody. Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect in this incident.

This case is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.