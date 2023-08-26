Police investigate 2 separate shootings in Alexandria

Police have not said that the two shootings are connected.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating two separate shootings reported in Alexandria Saturday night.

The first shooting happened in the 3800 block of Florence Drive before 9 p.m. One person was seriously injured in the shooting. There is no word on their current condition at this time.

No suspect information has been released. Police have not said anything about any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

An hour after the first shooting was reported, police were called to Route 1 in the 700 block of S. Patrick Street for another shooting. The investigation has brought a heightened police presence to the area. Drivers are urged to expect delays while crews work to figure out what happened.

No suspect information has been released. Police have not said anything about any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Police have not said that the two shootings are connected.

WATCH NEXT: Lyft driver killed in DC shooting