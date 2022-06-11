Police identify those involved in fatal collision near shopping center in Prince William County

Officials say speed appeared to be a factor in the collision.

Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle that happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. in Woodbridge, leaving one motorcyclist dead and a driver injured.

Prince William County police said officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court.

The motorist of a 2016 Honda F650GS motorcycle was traveling westbound on Neabsco Mills Road approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. Suddenly, the motorcycle rammed into a 2004 Lexus RX330 that was trying to make a left turn from Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court.

The motorcyclist was ejected off the motorcycle and landed on a roadway due to the force of the collision.

Officers responding to the scene provided all life-saving efforts until rescue personnel arrived at the location.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries, police said.

The motorist who died has been identified as 40-year-old Ricky Raiseem Whittington.

The driver of the Lexus vehicle was identified as a 31-year-old woman.

Both of the individuals were from Woodbridge.

Officials say speed appeared to be a factor in the collision and the motorist was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are urging anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about the crash to contact the police.