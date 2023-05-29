Police ID 3 men shot, killed during party in Woodbridge

Police do not believe this attack to be random and continue to investigate what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALE CITY, Va. — Police have identified three men who were killed in a shooting during a party at a home in Dale City on Friday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found four men had been shot during a party at the house. Three victims were found shot inside the house and a fourth was located outside. Officers attempted to help the men until fire and EMS could arrive but one of the victims, 37-year-old Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, died at the home.

The three other victims were taken to area hospitals for help. Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41, died at the hospital that same day and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, died from his injuries the next day.

The fourth victim, only identified as a 21-year-old man, is expected to survive.

Police do not believe this attack to be random and continue to investigate what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. The three identified victims were all from Woodbridge.

Investigators claim people were gathered at the home when the shooting opened fire causing people to run. The shooter has not been found.

"Hearing that the shooter is still out there makes me worried because I live literally in the next neighborhood," said Cindy Aldana.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 703-792-7000.

WATCH NEXT: Woodbridge officials install safety measures in response to violent crime in the area