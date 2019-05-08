STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police found a dead man and woman covered in blood with gunshot wounds to their heads in a bedroom in Stafford County, Virginia on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police went to the home on New Hope Church Road. They found 41-year-old Michael Shane Nelson. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman has been taken to a local hospital. Police are not releasing her identity at this time.

Detectives are still investigating.

