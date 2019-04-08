FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Falls Church Saturday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

Authorities said the driver was headed northbound on Shreve Road around 2:50 p.m. when their vehicle left the roadway and hit a female pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Initially the driver did not stay on scene, but police were able to locate them a short distance away using witness descriptions.

The driver was arrested and the charges are still unknown at this time.

Police have not identified the driver or the victim.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

