Police: Deputy shoots man after 'domestic call involving a weapon' in Spotsylvania

Medevac transported the suspect to an area trauma center where he is currently alert, police said.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A Spotsylvania police deputy shot a 27-year-old man when responding to a domestic call involving a weapon, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office stated Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office got the call at 5:55 p.m. for a domestic situation where a suspect had a weapon in the area of 6600 Timberbrook lane, police said.

And that sometime after, the suspect attempted to harm the deputy. The deputy then fired their weapon, according to police.

Medevac transported the suspect to an area trauma center where he is currently alert, police said.

WUSA9 will update this story when additional information is confirmed by our newsroom.