x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police: Deputy shoots man after 'domestic call involving a weapon' in Spotsylvania

Medevac transported the suspect to an area trauma center where he is currently alert, police said.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A Spotsylvania police deputy shot a 27-year-old man when responding to a domestic call involving a weapon, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office stated Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office got the call at 5:55 p.m. for a domestic situation where a suspect had a weapon in the area of 6600 Timberbrook lane, police said. 

And that sometime after, the suspect attempted to harm the deputy. The deputy then fired their weapon, according to police. 

Medevac transported the suspect to an area trauma center where he is currently alert, police said.

WUSA9 will update this story when additional information is confirmed by our newsroom.

RELATED: Viral video of Fairfax Co. Police pointing guns at juvenile leads to investigation

RELATED: Police identify suspect shot and killed by officers at Springfield Target parking lot

RELATED: Report reveals more than 1,000 uses of force in 2021, 800+ filed complaints

RELATED: Domestic violence calls and severity of cases on the rise in Fairfax, police say

RELATED: Police coming back to Montgomery County schools, now known as community engagement officers

RELATED: Man wanted for Fairfax Co. stabbing arrested in South Carolina, police say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Arlington Solid Waste pushes households to compost food waste