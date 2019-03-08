FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia camp counselor was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, Fairfax County Police said.

Authorities arrested Cesar Laragaibort, 37, of Fairfax, after receiving a tip from a child that Laragaibort inappropriately touched them. Laragaibort is a driver and camp counselor at Camp Greenway, a summer program run by the Madeira School in McLean.

Laragaibort was arrested and taken into custody on Friday and is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

Police said the child was not affiliated with the camp and do not believe the offense took place at the camp or on any school buses.

Officials are asking anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Laragaibort to call them at 703-246-7800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 866-411-TIPS (8477), texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, or by web.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

