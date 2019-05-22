ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County police arrested a suspect late Tuesday in connection with a triple stabbing near the Key Bridge.

Wondwossen Kassu, 40, who lives in the county but has no fixed address, was charged with three counts each of malicious wounding and unlawful wounding in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Around 9:26 p.m. officers Tuesday responded a report of multiple stabbings in Gateway Park and found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Two were in serious condition Tuesday, but as of Wednesday all are now in stable condition, police said.

Arlington County police are continuing to investigate the crimes. Contact Detective S. King at 703-228-4243 or the Arlington County Crime Solvers hot line at 855-411-TIPS (8477).

