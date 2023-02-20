Police arrest man accused of raping young girl

Investigators claim Barnabe Garcia sexually assaulted a girl at his Woodbridge home between Jan. 16 and Feb. 12.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a man accused of raping a young girl in Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), detectives arrested 39-year-old Barnabe Garcia on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Investigators claim Garcia sexually assaulted a girl at his Woodbridge home between Jan. 16 and Feb. 12. Officials say the victim, who is under the age of 10, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion at the home and knew Garcia.

Detectives began investigating after the victim told a family member, who contacted the police.

Garcia has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department by calling the phone tipline at 703-792-7000.