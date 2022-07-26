Police: 5 shootings, 1 stabbing in Prince William County in 1 weekend

In multiple incidents, victims were not open to providing officers with information regarding the suspect involved.

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating multiple crimes after there were five shootings and one stabbing across the county over the span of one weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to two separate shootings. In both shootings, no injuries were reported.

The first of the two shootings happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Frishman Court in Woodbridge when the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in their laundry room window. The bullet was located in a drawer in the room.

The second Saturday shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. when officers responded to Ashley Court in Manassas. At the scene, a bullet pierced a car window, and was found inside a car parked outside one of the houses.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Tandoori Nights, located on Richmond Highway in Woodbridge, at 12:43 a.m. Sunday after reports of a stabbing that happened. The victim, identified as a 32-year-old man, was driven to a local hospital to be treated for his minor injuries.

Just before 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Barbados Lane in Manassas to investigate reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, the people involved in the shooting had left the scene, but a bullet was found in front of a residence along with damage to the porch area. During the investigation, a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

Police responded to Signal Hill Apartments, located on Beacon Ridge Drive in Woodbridge, just before 6 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. An investigation revealed a passenger inside a Toyota was seen firing multiple rounds from the vehicle as it drove through the parking lot. An unidentified suspect left the scene before police arrived, but officers were able to locate multiple shell casings in the parking lot. Two apartments and five vehicles were damaged due to the incident. No injuries were reported.

The police department responded to their last shooting of the weekend around 10 p.m. on Sunday at the area of Sycamore Valley Way and Tulip Tree Pl. At the scene, no one involved was found but while investigating a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his arm. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

