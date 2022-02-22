Plane makes emergency landing short of runway at Dulles International Airport, officials say

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Officials say a plane made an emergency landing just short of the runway at Dulles International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), air traffic control learned that a single-engine Cessna 210 was experiencing engine failure and was going to land short of the runway in Loudoun County around 4 p.m. The plane was en route from Newark Airport.
Officials say the airplane landed just north of the airport, intact. No fires or injuries have been reported. Only a pilot was onboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Airports Authority Public Safety personnel have responded to the scene of the landing. Flights to and from Dulles were briefly paused, but have resumed.
It is unclear at this time what caused the engine failure. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with NTSB taking the lead.
