Arlington, Alexandria parents want to learn about race and racism

A new pilot program will teach parents how to have meaningful conversations about race and racism.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Race and racism may be tough topics to discuss, but a new program hopes to make it easier for people in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria.

Open Horizon and Conversations About Race and Belonging have a joint effort to teach parents how to have a productive and honest discussion about racism and race, identity, equity and belonging.

The pilot program will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual meetings from October through January. It consists of six bi-weekly 2.5-hour sessions, an in-person retreat and a community immersion session that invites members of the community to join the discussion.

"I think what makes the program unique is that we look to build skills around listening and deep connection," program designer Michele Chang told WUSA9. "We, as a nation and society, are really unpracticed in having conversations that are difficult or awkward. This program helps us to continue practice normalizing those conversations."

"Parents who sign up can expect to engage in conversations with individuals from different backgrounds to learn more about their perspectives, the history of racial inequality in the U.S. and learn how to have these difficult conversations," facilitator and Arlington Public Schools teacher Timothy Cotman added.

Chang said parents have been reaching out to learn more about the subject. It will help them have a conversation with their children who already seem more comfortable with the topic with their peers.

"It's a question of how we engage our children because they know what's happening," Chang said. "Most of the parents who are coming to us are interested in knowing what they can do versus what they can't do."

The registration period will end on Aug. 31 but could be extended until the end of September. There will be two groups in Alexandria and Arlington.

Among the parents who have already signed up include Heather Whyte. She said anything to combat racism is a priority for her.

"I was absolutely interested because I think it's a different process to passively learn something than to have an opportunity to talk and work through what you're learning as an active participant," Whyte said.