Philly-based retail theft group arrested in Virginia had $15K worth of stolen product, police say

MCLEAN, Va. — Three people are facing charges after police say they located an organized retail theft crew from Philadelphia in Virginia last week.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers with the Tysons Urban Team (TUT) received a tip from Sak’s Fifth Ave Regional Loss Prevention team that Chevy Chase, Maryland location reportedly a retail theft crew had just left the store in a gold Chevrolet Impala with Pennsylvania tags.

The TUT officers used License Plate Recognition software to find the car and learned not only had the suspect crossed into Virginia, but they were nearby. Police say the car was located while heading in the direction of a second Saks Fifth Avenue in McLean.

Investigators claim the suspects were seen walking into the store and grabbing multiple high-end handbags, as well as other luxury items, before heading to the exit without paying. When they were approached by employees, the suspects reportedly ran.

Since the TUT officers were already in the area, they were able to take one of the suspects into custody quickly. A second suspect was found hiding in a dumpster and the third was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers claim they recovered around $15,000 worth of stolen property following the arrests.

Police have identified the suspects as:

Ericka Williams, 26, of Philadelphia - Charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice – resisting arrest

Amin Shamsid-Deen, 30, of Philadelphia - Charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice – resisting arrest.

Tunisia Amina Shamsid-Deen, 32, of Philadelphia - Charged with grand larceny (2x), larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, possession of schedule I/II drug, and disregarding signal by the law-enforcement officer to stop – eluding police.

All three suspects were taken to the Adult Detention Center where they are being held without bond.