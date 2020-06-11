Philadelphia police take people from Virginia into custody, investigate possible plot to attack convention center

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police said they took two people into custody after they received a tip that a group from Virginia intended to attack a ballot-counting location in the city.
6ABC (WPVI) said the group drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer. The Hummer was a block away from the Pennsylvania Convention in Center City which is where people are counting ballots from the election on November 3.
Officer said they found a weapon. They took the two people in custody to their Central Detective Division. It wasn't clear how or if the people are connected to the plot investigation.
The Hummer still was in the same location Friday morning. It had a window sticker and a hat with the logo for the internet group QAnon, which is known for spreading conspiracy theories. The FBI has labeled the group a domestic terror threat.