Philadelphia police take people from Virginia into custody, investigate possible plot to attack convention center

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police said they took two people into custody after they received a tip that a group from Virginia intended to attack a ballot-counting location in the city.

6ABC (WPVI) said the group drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer. The Hummer was a block away from the Pennsylvania Convention in Center City which is where people are counting ballots from the election on November 3.

Officer said they found a weapon. They took the two people in custody to their Central Detective Division. It wasn't clear how or if the people are connected to the plot investigation.