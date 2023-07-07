Alexandria pet owners warned after sausage found with fish hooks embedded inside

Anyone living in the vicinity of Duke Street and Ingram Street are asked to review their security camera footage over the last few days to help identify a suspect.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all pet owners, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is issuing a warning after a threat was discovered Friday morning. Several pieces of sausage with fish hooks embedded inside them were found laying in the roadway.

At 9:30 a.m., it was reported to Animal Services that a person walking their dog in the area of Duke Street and Ingram Street found what appeared to be a piece of sausage with a fish hook hidden inside.

Animal Services officers arrived on scene shortly after to search the nearby area around the intersection. They discovered a total of nine pieces of sausage with fish hooks embedded in them.

Officers then canvassed the area and spoke with several residents with security cameras in the area asking them to review any footage they may have in the hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone living in the vicinity is asked to review their security camera footage over the past two days.

The investigation into this threat is active and ongoing.

All information and tips should be directed to the Animal Services team at 703-746-6000.

