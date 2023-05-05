Pet owners advised to not let animals drink standing water in parts of Alexandria after sewer overflow

Signs have been posted in the impacted areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria is warning residents to avoid water that may have been contaminated by a sanitary sewer overflow Friday afternoon.

The overflow happened in the area of Valley Drive and W. Braddock Road, at the Timber Branch stream.

The overflow did not affect household water supplies or drinking water. However, people and pets are advised to avoid coming into contact with the water in Timber Branch from Valley Drive/West Braddock Road downstream to Hooffs Run in the African American Heritage Park for the next 48-72 hours.

City staff were notified about the overflow and crews arrived to figure out what caused it to happen. A blockage in the sewer pipe was cleared around 12:45 p.m. stopping the overflow.

Signs have been posted in areas where the public has access to the stream to direct them to avoid contact with the water until further notice.