All pet adoption fees waived in Loudoun County on Saturday

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Looking for a long walk... on The Mall companion or a fur-ever friend? If the answer is yes - Loudoun County has the perfect deal this weekend for you.

Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) will host a “Homeward Bound” free pet adoption event on Cat-urday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Animal Shelter, located at 42225 Adoption Drive in Leesburg. This means that adoption fees will be waived for all animals that are available including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, small pets and reptiles.

“The average amount of time it takes an animal to get adopted is continuing to increase,” says Animal Shelter Operations Manager Melissa Heard. “For example, Sheila the dog has been waiting for over 100 days, while Dolly and Miley the cats have been waiting for over 180 days for a family to come adopt them. We know their future families are out there and we’re hopeful that this event may help find them the loving homes that they have been waiting months for.”

At LCAS, all dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations and receive a microchip which is registered to their adopter. Adopters will also receive goodie bags with supplies to help their new pet have a paws-itive experience settling into their loving home.