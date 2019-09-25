MCLEAN, Va. — Crews are working to rescue a person trapped in a trench in Fairfax County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened along the 1100 block Towlston Road in Mclean shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Fairfax County fire crews are at the scene and have shored up the trench as they continue to work to free the victim. The man was trapped in dirt up his chest and at last check, crews were able to remove dirt down to his knees, officials said.

There is no word on his condition or how he became trapped in the trench.

