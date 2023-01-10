Police: Body of Virginia woman found inside tent at Burke Lake Park

During the initial investigation, the Chief Medical Examiners' office responded to the scene and discovered evidence of trauma to the upper body.

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — An investigation is underway in Fairfax County after a woman's body was found inside a tent at a public park on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at 3:09 p.m., 911 was called and officers were dispatched to Burke Lake Park, located at 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station. At the park, officers discovered a 40-year-old Virginia woman inside a tent, Cara Abbruscato. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, the Chief Medical Examiners' office responded to the scene and discovered evidence of trauma to the upper body. An autopsy will be completed to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a person of interest in connection to the body being found. A photo of Rami El Sayed can be seen below. Anyone who was at Burke Lake Park campground between Sept. 19-30 and noticed a makeshift tent, also pictured below, is asked to come forward. Or anyone who recognizes Sayed and has possible information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward.