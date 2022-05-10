Person of interest arrested in connection to shooting death of Arlington NAACP leader

The Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force Commissioner Trevor Botting announced Monday the arrest of a person of interest in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — A person of interest in connection to a shooting in Turks and Caicos, that left three dead and five injured, has been arrested, according to authorities. One of the men killed was a leader in the Arlington, Virginia chapter of the NAACP.

Kent Carter, a realtor in Northern Virginia, served as a vice president and chairman of the criminal justice committee for the chapter. He was caught in the crosshairs of the shootout while on vacation and killed on Oct. 2.

According to police in Turks and Caicos, the shooting started around 6 p.m. Sunday when the suspects "indiscriminately shot" into a car filled with staff from a local business, and two tourists -- one being Carter -- traveling back to their hotel after an excursion.

Carter and one of the local staff members were killed in the attack, and three others were injured.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force Commissioner Trevor Botting announced Monday the arrest of a person of interest in the shooting.

"In the last seven days, an arrest has been made of a person of interest who remains in custody in connection with their involvement in serious crime, possession of a firearm and ammunition and a quantity of drugs," said Botting.

The identity of the person of interest has not been released.

One other person, believed at this time to be one of the suspects, was killed during the police response to the gunfire and an officer was injured.

Botting explained that the injured officer is making steady progress and continues to receive the support of colleagues and medical staff.