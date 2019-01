ARLINGTON, Va. — One person had to be extricated from a car after driving off of I-66 and landing on an embankment next to Route 110 in Virginia, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when the driver was going towards D.C. on I-66.

Arlington County Fire Department officials said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are at the scene investigating.

All lanes of Route 110 are closed from Arlington Ridge Rd. to Marshall Dr.