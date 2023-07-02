Person in critical condition following house fire in Loudoun Co.

Loudoun County Animal Services responded to help with the two dogs and one cat that did not survive.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A person is in critical condition following a house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke just before 4 a.m. at a home on Thrush Road in Sterling.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home and requested more firefighters to come help. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, a search led firefighters to find an unconscious adult, as well as several unresponsive pets.

The adult and animals were rescued from the home. The unidentified victim was taken to Lansdowne Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The fire has since been extinguished and the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time.