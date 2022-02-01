2 people, 3 puppies rescued from Alexandria apartment fire

It took about 75 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Dozens of firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alexandria early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters in Fairfax County responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 7500 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley area of Alexandria around 2:53 a.m., according to Fairfax County Public Information Officer Bill Delaney.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire showing from apartments on the bottom floor. A second alarm was called to get more help to the scene. It took approximately 75 firefighters 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control, Delaney said. Members of the Alexandria Fire Department also assisted.

Fairfax County firefighters say the fire was put out by 4 a.m. Crews remained on scene early Tuesday to put out hot spots. Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the apartment, but both people refused treatment at an area hospital.

Crews were also able to save three puppies from the flames and smoke. Animal Control was called to the scene to help. It's not clear whether anyone was forced out of their homes due to the fire.