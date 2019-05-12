VIRGINIA, USA — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that construction at Pentagon Station will cause several changes for metro customers.

Metro will close Pentagon Station's “North Entrance” during off-peak times. As an alternate route, metro passengers entering or leaving the station will need to use the South Entrance escalators or elevators.

During rush hours on Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the North and South entrances will be open to passengers.

Metro said elevator service to the station will be available at all times and rail service on the Blue and Yellow lines will not be impacted by the construction.

Temporary changes were put in place at the station because of the construction of a new water supply line for facilities at the station. Metro engineers have decided to leave the old pipeline and build a new water line around the building.

It is unknown how long the changes will take place. Officials said the construction may take up to several weeks. Metro plans to update passengers on the expected completion of the construction.

For more information on the Pentagon Station construction, click here.

