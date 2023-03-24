Pedestrian struck, killed by driver of vehicle in Seven Corners

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene after the crash.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a driver Friday morning in Seven Corners.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Wilson Boulevard and John Marshall Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving a report about a crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival at the scene, an injured woman was located and taken to the hospital to be treated; she died of her injuries at the hospital.

The woman's identity has not yet been released, this includes her name and age.

The driver of the car that hit the woman remained at the scene after the crash. Detectives with the police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the deadly incident.

Drivers were asked to seek a different route during the investigation process. No information was released as to what led up to the collision at this time.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.