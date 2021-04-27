Pedestrian killed in Fairfax County crash

A woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Fairfax County late Monday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road in Annandale, police said in a tweet. A woman was hit by a car and taken to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the car remained on the scene.

Roads in the area were closed while traffic reconstruction specialists conducted their investigation. All roads have since reopened.

The investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.