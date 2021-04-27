x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Pedestrian killed in Fairfax County crash

A woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Fairfax County late Monday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road in Annandale, police said in a tweet. A woman was hit by a car and taken to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the car remained on the scene.

Roads in the area were closed while traffic reconstruction specialists conducted their investigation. All roads have since reopened.

The investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Closed walkways force pedestrians into the road at Hains Point. Now, two people are dead

RELATED: Cyclist killed in Friday’s deadly crash had texted father earlier that week about a new, safer bike helmet

RELATED: MPD officers taken to hospital after racing accident in NE DC, officials say

RELATED: Police: 2 Prince George's County correctional officers in jail after crashing into a Taco Bell storefront, injuring multiple people

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.