Pedestrian killed in chain reaction crash in Groveton

GROVETON, Va. — Police are investigating a crash in Groveton, Virginia that left one woman dead on Thursday.
Detectives say the crash occurred around 9:22 p.m. at Richmond Highway and Clayborne Avenue in Groveton, Virginia.
Initial investigation determined that the driver of a 2007 Mercedes C230 was traveling south on Richmond Highway at the same time the driver of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north.
When the Jeep attempted to make a left onto Clayborne Avenue, the Mercedes struck the Jeep, left the roadway, and spun around before striking a woman later identified as 36-year-old Samantha Jennings-Jones of Alexandria walking on the sidewalk.
Jennings-Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe speed to be a factor in the crash for the driver of Mercedes. Investigators do not believe alcohol to be a factor.
This is the second pedestrian-related deadly crash reported in the county to date in 2023. In 2022, there were five pedestrian-related deadly crashes.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web HERE.
