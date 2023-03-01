Arlington soldier to receive Medal of Honor for bravery during Vietnam War

Paris Davis was first nominated for the military's highest honor in 1965.

ARLINGTON, Va. — President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to a soldier from Arlington, Virginia who was first nominated to receive the award in 1965.

Col. Paris Davis was one of the first Black officers to join the Army’s Special Forces. He will receive the Medal of Honor for his acts of bravery as a commander during the Vietnam War. Specifically during operations in the vicinity of Bon Son, Vietnam on June 17-18, 1965.

Captain Davis, commanding an inexperienced South Vietnamese regional raiding force, learned that a vastly superior North Vietnamese enemy force was operating in the area. Through surprise and leadership, he gained the tactical advantage, personally engaging and killing several enemy soldiers. Wounded while leading the initial assault, Captain Davis continued moving forward, personally engaging the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. Launching a counterattack, the superior enemy force separated Captain Davis from his main Regional Force Company. Charging under the intense enemy fire, Captain Davis personally led four others in the destruction of enemy gun emplacements and captured more enemy personnel.

Afterwards Captain Davis moved to regroup his forces and break contact with the enemy to allow his expertly guided tactical air and artillery fire to obliterate the foe. However, the enemy again counter-attacked in superior numbers and Captain Davis was struck by automatic weapons fire. So close was the charging enemy soldier that shot him, Captain Davis engaged him in close-quarter combat and was again wounded in the process of defeating this soldier. Captain Davis then led his men to reorganize into abandoned enemy fighting positions as he continued to call for artillery and air support. Realizing two of his fellow Americans were incapacitated and unable to move while trapped by enemy fire, Captain Davis located their positions and moved to suppress enemy guns and personally rescue each to the safety of the friendly Company position. While working to rescue his fellow soldier, he was shot in the leg. He kept moving forward, dragging the solder to the Company perimeter.

Captain Davis then exposed himself again to the intense enemy fire to rescue the second American, crawling 150 yards to complete the rescue while being hit by enemy grenade fragments. After rescuing the second fellow American, Captain Davis then personally directed the helicopter extraction for the wounded, but refused medical extraction for himself. Captain Davis continued to engage the enemy until all members of his Company were extracted. He remained on the battlefield to continue personal coordination of tactical air and artillery fire, ensuring the destruction of the enemy force.

Davis also received a Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart. After retiring from service in 1985 with the rank of Colonel, he went on to publish a small newspaper in Virginia. A resident of Arlington County, Virginia, Colonel Davis was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame in 2019.



The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. A live stream of the event will be available here.