MCLEAN, Va. — Parents of students attending camp at BASIS Independent McLean received a "scary" email Wednesday, saying the school was on lockdown because of a threat of an armed man nearby.

Fairfax County Police responded to a call of an ex-employee with a weapon entering the Gannett Building a little before noon.

The building, which houses USA Today, is situated right next to the school hosting multiple camps.

At 3:15 p.m., police announced that they had found no evidence that a crime had been committed and later contacted the school to lift the lockdown.

Parents were relieved.

RELATED: Police end search for armed ex-employee reported inside USA Today building, no reports of violence

"Thank God that she’s okay," Maryam Saba, said. Saba's daughter is seven. "I think that they were in the center of the place and far away from the windows, and they were safe.Thank God they were safe, and the polices were all here, so we’re all so happy.”

Saba said she lives nearby and drove to the school as soon as she could to check on her daughter at camp.

She said those few hours of waiting were "really scary."

"It’s very scary," Nikhil Sharma, who also has a daughter at camp, said. "I’m worried for her of course. I don’t know how to express that, but I’m worried about her."

RELATED: DC marks 100th homicide in 2019 as thousands across city gather to celebrate 'National Night Out'

Sharma said his 10-year-old daughter is taking language, leadership, and computer courses at the school.

He works at Freddie Mac next door, so he rushed to the school as soon as his wife told him about the email the school sent out about the lockdown.

"I just want to see her," Sharma said. "I want her to be with me now as soon as possible."

When asked whether Saba would feel comfortable sending her daughter to camp Thursday, she said, "We’ll see if I can even let go of her! We might try. What can we do? We have to go on with our lives."

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news