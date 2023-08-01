x
Virginia

Parent arrested for attacking a soccer coach with a metal water bottle in Virginia

The man left the park on foot, but during a search of the nearby area he was located by police.

MANASSAS, Va. — A youth soccer coach is recovering after being assaulted by a parent during a game Saturday afternoon in Prince William County.

Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to Hellwig Park, located on Bristow Road in Manassas, just before 1:50 p.m. after a report of an assault. Through an investigation it was revealed that during a soccer game, a parent of one of the players struck the coach, a 46-year-old man, with a metal water bottle multiple times and then left the park on foot.

Other people in attendance at the soccer game reported the assault to police. While checking the area for the suspect, the accused was located by officers and he was taken into custody. 

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene. 

Police determined that the two men knew each other and following the investigation, the accused, identified as 45-year-old Blerand Hoxha, of Manassas, was arrested. He was charged with malicious wounding, according to the police department. 

