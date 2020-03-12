10 pet cats shot, 5 dead in Loudoun County since April

One of the most recent shootings happened in Sterling near the intersection of North Argonne Avenue and Fletcher Road on Halloween.

STERLING, Va. — Animal welfare authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia are raising the alarm after at least 10 cats have been shot since April. Five of the cats died, according to Animal Services. Now, a $3,000 reward is being offered in hopes of finding suspects.

One of the most recent cat shootings happened in Sterling near the intersection of North Argonne Avenue and Fletcher Road on Halloween. The 10-year old cat named Mr. Binkzey survived, but he's facing a tough recovery.

“He misses his freedom," co-owner Mab Miller said. "His back legs are paralyzed."

Veterinarians told Miller and co-owner William Bauman that Mr. Binkzey may have been hit with a bullet fired from a .22 rifle while roaming near his home. The wound passed near the cat's spine.

The couple lives in a densely populated suburban area and now walk the paralyzed cat in a stroller. They are stunned that anyone would be shooting at anything in the neighborhood, much less Mr. Binkzey.

“How did they get to a point in their life where they would commit something like this and just kill random animals because you see it roaming around," Bauman asked. "It's just wrong and illegal.”

Loudoun County Animal Services is raising the alarm on Facebook. A photo posted by authorities shows the X-rays of a cat named Sweetie that was euthanized after being hit with what appear to be pellets fired from an airgun.

The shootings are concentrated in the eastern part of the county, but also have been reported in Lovettsville, according to Animal Services.