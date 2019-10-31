MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Prince William County police are investigating a reported school shooting threat at Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, Virginia.

In a letter sent out to parents and guardians by the school's principal on Wednesday, a social media message was sent out to a student at their school threatening a shooting.

School officials said they immediately reported the threat to Prince William County Police for an investigation. Police officials were able to find the origin of the social media post and have since identified the student they believe is responsible. They said the accused student will no longer be at the school.

The school's principal said that they have no reason to believe that their school community is in danger.

"I will take this opportunity to thank the students who came forward to share their concerns after seeing the circulating message this afternoon. It is this type of action that, with everyone’s help, will continue to keep our school a safe place to learn," said Neil Beech, Principal of Osbourn Park High School.

Prince William County School Superintendent also released a statement on the incident detailing their developments on the investigation.

School officials said all though the student has been removed from the school, there will still be an increased police presence on Thursday.

Students who feel anxious or concerned about the threat have been advised to report to a counselor at the school.

Days before this incident a potential school threat was also reported at Westland High School in Bethesda. Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate the report.

And earlier this year a social media threat was made at Loudon County schools. Officials deemed that incident not credible after their investigation into the threat.

