Supply chain issue, labor shortage disrupting trash pick-up times in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — County officials are apologizing to Arlington residents for delays in trash pick-up times.
Erik Grabowsky of the Arlington County Solid Waste Bureau is warning communities about the delays after ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues are causing bigger challenges.
Routes were not being completed in a timely manner by the contractor American Disposal Services.
"We apologize to our community for not being as reliable as we'd like to be," Grabowsky said. "When people have their trash missed they're unhappy, and we don't want people to be unhappy in Arlington."
Supply chain disruptions are impacting the availability of repair parts for trucks, and new trucks are taking longer to arrive. Drivers are more tired and have difficulty operating in the heat, so in return, staffing has been a problem.
"This is going to be something that will probably be throughout the summer until the bigger issues are addressed," Grabowsky added.
Crews service approximately 6,500 households per day in Arlington. With an average of three carts per household, that means nearly 20,000 carts set curbside daily, on top of the addition of bulk items and organics bags.
“We’re now seeing a rising number of collection routes not being completed until the next day, particularly for green organics carts that are often the last serviced due to routing based on processing facility locations,” an email sent to residents said.
Residents are asked to be mindful of waste management.
"I remember seeing that there may be delays with trash pickup but we're all supposed to be patient which is completely understandable to be patient," resident Angie Buchanan said.
How to help:
- If you did not receive regular weekly service, report it online in just a few clicks.
- If carts are not emptied in your area, your route was not completed. Leave them at the curb until a crew returns. Recycling and trash crews generally start catching up the following morning, but organics misses are not typically collected until the following afternoon.
- There are no limits to the amount of recycling, trash and organics customers can leave curbside but be considerate—every moment counts as crews try to stay on a tight schedule.
- Large amounts of cardboard, paper, metal cans (plus glass bottles and jars) can be dropped-off at recycling sites around the County.
- Household hazardous materials and electronics can be dropped off at 31st Street South.
- Brush and limbs are collected curbside by request.
- Consider lightening your organics load by grasscycling, which leaves the cut blades of grass on the lawn as an easy fertilizer.
- Lastly, it helps to remember that the people working the collection trucks aren’t in it for the glamor. A friendly wave, thumbs-up or even a note of thanks taped to a cart is always appreciated.
