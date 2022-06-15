Supply chain issue, labor shortage disrupting trash pick-up times in Arlington

Delays could last throughout the entire summer, according to the Arlington County Solid Waste Bureau.

ARLINGTON, Va. — County officials are apologizing to Arlington residents for delays in trash pick-up times.

Erik Grabowsky of the Arlington County Solid Waste Bureau is warning communities about the delays after ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues are causing bigger challenges.

Routes were not being completed in a timely manner by the contractor American Disposal Services.

"We apologize to our community for not being as reliable as we'd like to be," Grabowsky said. "When people have their trash missed they're unhappy, and we don't want people to be unhappy in Arlington."

Supply chain disruptions are impacting the availability of repair parts for trucks, and new trucks are taking longer to arrive. Drivers are more tired and have difficulty operating in the heat, so in return, staffing has been a problem.

"This is going to be something that will probably be throughout the summer until the bigger issues are addressed," Grabowsky added.

Crews service approximately 6,500 households per day in Arlington. With an average of three carts per household, that means nearly 20,000 carts set curbside daily, on top of the addition of bulk items and organics bags.

“We’re now seeing a rising number of collection routes not being completed until the next day, particularly for green organics carts that are often the last serviced due to routing based on processing facility locations,” an email sent to residents said.

Residents are asked to be mindful of waste management.

"I remember seeing that there may be delays with trash pickup but we're all supposed to be patient which is completely understandable to be patient," resident Angie Buchanan said.

How to help: