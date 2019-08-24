FAIRFAX, Va. — One person was trapped and several are injured following a crash on I-66 in Centreville, Virginia.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said crews extricated one person and are transporting them to a hospital. There are seven patients total, officials said.

Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid I-66 completely due to the shutdown. I-66 eastbound is open.

