One person stabbed at shopping center in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning.

Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.

At the scene, WUSA9 was informed by officers that a fight broke out between two people earlier that day. That is when a third unidentified person tried to intervene and break up the fight. This resulted in the third person being stabbed. Police did not say what the person was stabbed with.

There is no official update on the person's condition, but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information or description was provided. Officers are working to check security footage and interview the other person involved in the incident to get answers in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Gandionko at 703-248-5284 (TTY 711) or cgandionko@fallschurchva.gov .

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.