LOVETTSVILLE, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's office is investigating a fight turned shooting that happened outside of a post office in Lovettsville, Virginia.

Police said the altercation happened in the parking of a post office on North Church Street.

One person was shot as a result of the incident. Officials said the shooter stayed at the scene.

The shooting victim has been taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

This story is developing.

