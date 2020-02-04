CENTREVILLE, Va. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Centreville, Va. early Thursday morning, police said.

Fairfax County police said they were called just before 2:30 a.m. to Lee Highway and Prince Way for a pedestrian hit.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found one person dead and no vehicle at the scene. The person who was killed has not yet been identified by police.

All lanes of southbound Lee Highway were closed for several hours during the investigation, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

