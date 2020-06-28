One dead, two wounded in early morning shooting in Arlington

Maryland man dies in shooting early Sunday.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Columbia Pike just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday that killed one man and left two other people with minor injuries.

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Columbia Pike for the report of shots fired and a large crowd dispersing outside of a business, according to Arlington County Police.

While investigating the initial report of shots fired, officers were told that two victims had driven themselves to an area hospital seeking treatment for minor injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates that following a dispute between several parties, the suspect entered his vehicle and fired gunshots in the area of the crowd as he fled the scene.

As investigation into the initial call continued, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, where a third victim was located inside of a vehicle with trauma to the upper body.

The victim was reportedly pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police identified the victim as Donovan A. Green Jr., 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Green's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

He is Arlington County's third homicide victim of the year, according to Arlington County Police.