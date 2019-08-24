FAIRFAX, Va. — One person is dead and several are injured following a crash on I-66 in Centreville, Virginia.

Police said the "chain reaction crash" involved four sedans, one SUV, one pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that overturned.

"The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to crash into the Jersey wall and catch fire," police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that caught fire was flown to a hospital in D.C. for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The passenger in that vehicle died at the scene, police said.

State police is still working to confirm both individuals' identities.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said there were seven patients total, officials said.

RELATED: Police investigate after groundskeeper finds wreckage of a motorcycle crash and body of a dead man

Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid I-66 completely due to the shutdown. I-66 eastbound is open.

RELATED: Pedestrian dies after being hit by hit-and-run driver in Fairfax County

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.